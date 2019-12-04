Tesco Hollandaise Sauce 150G

- Energy740kJ 180kcal9%
- Fat18.2g26%
- Saturates13.1g66%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ
Product Description
- A sauce made with butter, double cream, pasteurised egg yolk and concentrated lemon juice.
- Rich & silky
- Made with rich butter and seasoned with zesty lemon and Dijon mustard
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Butter (Milk) (22%), Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk (1.5%), Dried Egg, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove all packaging.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stir continuously until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. A slight separation may be seen on opening. This is normal and will disappear once heated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When microwaved according to instructions Per 100g
|When microwaved according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (75g)
|% RI*
|Energy
|987kJ
|740kJ
|-
|239kcal
|180kcal
|9%
|Fat
|24.2g
|18.2g
|26%
|of which saturates
|17.4g
|13.1g
|66%
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|2.9g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.7g
|1%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.8g
|13%
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
