Phat Pasty Co Cheesy Chicken, Leek & Spinach Pie

Phat Pasty Co Cheesy Chicken, Leek & Spinach Pie

£ 1.99
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Product Description

  • Cheesy Chicken, Leek & Spinach Pie

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (37%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Grated Mild Cheddar [Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk)], Water, Potato, Shortening [Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (4%) [Milk], Cream [Milk], Leek (1%), Spinach (1%), Potato Flake [Potato, Emulsifier: E471], Vegetable Bouillon [Concentrated Vegetable Bouillon, Water, Carrot, Leek, Onion, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agents: E415 & E410, Flavourings, Ground Bay Leaf], Chive, Glaze [Milk Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Sugar, Colour: E160a], Garlic Puree, Black Pepper, Parsley, Nutmeg, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Leave in foil and place pie on a baking tray. Heat in a pre-heated oven (190°C, 170°C Fan, Gas mark 5) for 25 minutes. Remove foil carefully. Foil and contents will be hot and may burn.

Produce of

Made in UK

Warnings

  • May Contain Small Bones

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Phat Retail Ltd.,
  • The Shed @ No 3 Leys View,
  • Newport,
  • Pagnell,
  • MK16 9NL.

Return to

  • Phat Retail Ltd.,
  • The Shed @ No 3 Leys View,
  • Newport,
  • Pagnell,
  • MK16 9NL.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (Kj/Kcal)1023 // 245
Fat 13.6
Of which Saturates 7.4
Carbohydrate 18.2
Of which Sugars 0.6
Protein 11.5
Salt 0.6
Fibre 1.8

Safety information

May Contain Small Bones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

