Tesco Perfectly Imperfect Garlic Slices 210G
- Energy630kJ 149kcal7%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1260kJ / 298kcal
Product Description
- Partially baked baguette end pieces and slices, coated in a garlic and parsley spread.
- WONKY BUT TASTY These slices have irregular shapes to tackle waste from our baguettes
- Wonky but tasty
- These slices have irregular shapes to tackle waste from our baguettes
- 10 mins oven
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Rye Flour, Garlic, Palm Oil, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Colour (Carotenes), Stabiliser (Potassium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Dried Skimmed Milk.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden yellow in colour.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 8-10 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
- Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- At Tesco we are committed to reducing food waste, so we decided to stop wasting the bread ends and slices that are too big or too small to fit in the tray. These Perfectly Imperfect Garlic slices are made following the same recipe and are just as tasty.
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|1260kJ / 298kcal
|630kJ / 149kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|52.4g
|26.2g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|9.5g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
