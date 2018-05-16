Carex Derma Care Moisture Antibacterial Handwash Refill 250Ml

- Carex moisture caring antibacterial hand wash with boosted moisturising action
- Dermacare: Enhances your skin's natural pH for healthy hands
- Cleans: gently removes dirt and germs
- Cares: natural moisturisers to help leave hands feeling soft & smooth
- Protects: trusted antibacterial protection
- REUSE YOUR PUMP with our Carex Eco Refill Bottle. Save up to 25% less plastic by reusing your existing Carex pump for up to 1 year!
- Not for sale in ROI
- Green Dot
- Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
- Our pumps can be recycled via terracycle.
- Go to www.carex.co.uk/ecopromise for more details.
- Caring antibacterial
- Cosmetic product
- Dermatologically tested
- Antibacterial hand wash
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Refill with Carex
- 2. Reuse our pump
- 3. Recycle our bottle
Warnings
- WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- For questions or comments, call free in the UK on 0800 581001, or write to
- www.carex.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes. If this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.
