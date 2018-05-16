Philadelphia Jalapeno 170G

- Energy167 kJ 40 kcal2%
Product Description
- Medium fat soft cheese with jalapeño chilli pepper and green bell pepper.
- Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Jalapeno Soft Cheese has the same fresh and creamy taste as Original, packed with a delicious spicy Jalapeno kick. Use as a dip for your favourite crackers, crisps or carrot sticks; or spread into your lunchtime sandwich or wrap.
- This product is still under our Philadelphia Light range and has 40% less fat than Philadelphia Original, we just keep our packaging simple!
- Whether you are looking for a twist to your evening snack, or a kick to your lunchtime sandwich, Philadelphia Jalapeno is fantastically versatile.
- - Made with pasteurised milk
- - No preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Made with pasteurised milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Jalapeño Chilli Pepper (5.5 %), Green Bell Pepper (5 %), Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best consume within 1 week of opening.
Number of uses
1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions
Name and address
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|30 g
|Energy
|555 kJ
|167 kJ
|-
|134 kcal
|40 kcal
|Fat
|9.3 g
|2.8 g
|of which Saturates
|6.2 g
|1.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1 g
|1.5 g
|of which Sugars
|5.1 g
|1.5 g
|Fibre
|0.7 g
|0.2 g
|Protein
|6.6 g
|2.0 g
|Salt
|0.79 g
|0.24 g
