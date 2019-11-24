Fry's Meat Free Pepper Steak Style Pie 160G

Great alternative to meat pie. Have already repurc
Great alternative to meat pie. Have already repurchased!
Delicious, firm family favourite.
A big hit with my family. Tasty and filling and delicious served with a plateful of veggies and roast potatoes. Also a hit with non veggie friends.
Unfortunate Muss
I usually like this brand, especially the the beef and chicken style strips, but this pie, though peppery was almost inedible. It could only be eaten with heavy condiments. It's a shame to say, this one is a miss.