Fry's Meat Free Pepper Steak Style Pie 160G

Fry's Meat Free Pepper Steak Style Pie 160G
£ 2.20
£13.75/kg

Product Description

  • Pepper Steak-Style Pie
  • As committed vegetarians, we embarked on a journey to make ethical and sustainable, protein foods for our own family. The food we made in our home kitchen was loved by many of our friends and soon we found ourselves on supermarket shelves. We are grateful to every customer who has chosen Fry's rather than an animal product. We hope we can make your journey to a meat free life a simple and enjoyable one. Together we can make a difference!
  • Wally & Debbie Fry
  • Nature's plant proteins
  • Meat free
  • Source of protein
  • A non GM product
  • Choose plant proteins choose kindness
  • Foods developed in our own kitchen
  • We aspire to do no harm 100% vegan
  • The Vegan Standard Worldwide - 100% Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 160g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pastry (57%): Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil, (Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil), Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Filling (43%): Vegetable Protein (20%) (Wheat, Soya), Sunflower Oil, Flavourings (Sodium Inosinate, Sodium Guanylate), Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Wheat Flour, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Garlic, Colour: (Caramel IV)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigeratedStore at below 5°C. Suitable for freezing. Once thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: To heat remove packaging place on a tray and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C/360°F, Gas (Mark 6), for 15/18 minutes. All appliances vary and are guidelines only so ensure the product is piping hot through.

Produce of

Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • You can eat me cold straight from the pack, or heat me up for 15 mins in the oven

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 1 - Serving size: 160g

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Fry Group Foods,
  • 8 Ficus Place,
  • Mahogany Ridge,
  • Westmead,
  • 3608,

Return to

  • Customer Care UK:
  • Fry's Family Foods, UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Mixbury,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • NN13 5RN.
  • Tel: 01280 701608
  • E: enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 911kJ1458kJ217kcal347kcal
Fat 9.2g14.7g
-of which Saturates 4.5g7.2g
Carbohydrate 25.3g40.1g
-of which Sugars 3.2g5.1g
Fibre 2.4g3.8g
Protein 7.1g11.4g
Salt 1.5g2.4g

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great alternative to meat pie. Have already repurc

5 stars

Great alternative to meat pie. Have already repurchased!

Delicious, firm family favourite.

5 stars

A big hit with my family. Tasty and filling and delicious served with a plateful of veggies and roast potatoes. Also a hit with non veggie friends.

Unfortunate Muss

2 stars

I usually like this brand, especially the the beef and chicken style strips, but this pie, though peppery was almost inedible. It could only be eaten with heavy condiments. It's a shame to say, this one is a miss.

