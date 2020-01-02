By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Salter 1170 Glass Platform Scale

  • Measuring ingredients has never been easier than with Salter's Ultra Slim Glass Digital Kitchen Scale. With a sleek and modern design, this digital scale cuts down your time spent washing up, allowing you to spend more time enjoying your culinary creations. The Add & Weigh feature will allow you to measure several ingredients in one go, while the Aquatronic™ function enables precise measuring of liquids. With such a stylish kitchen scale, you may want to keep it on display even when you're not baking. But if you'd rather stow it away, its slim design allows for easy storage.
  • Add & Weigh Multiple Ingredients
  • Add and weigh multiple ingredients in one bowl for super quick food preparation and save your kitchen from unnecessary cluttering. The zero feature is a handy function for the health conscious, bakers and cooks while helping you accurately measure portion sizes and ingredients, without all the math. Whether you're making brownies, biscuits or bread you can guarantee your ingredients are weighed out accurately with this scale.
  • Aquatronic - Measure Liquids
  • Measure Liquid ingredients with ease thanks to the Aquatronic feature on this kitchen scale. Simply change the unit on the scale to ml or fl.oz and let the scale do the work. Suitable for all water based liquids (including milk, stock, cream. wine etc). Wave farewell to your measuring jug and kitchen clutter
  • Easy to Read Display
  • Many recipes require you to measure ingredients in different units, and with this scale you can easily switch between metric and imperial measurements as needed. Easily read all your measurements on the easy to read, large LCD display and save precious time as you create some masterpieces piece in the kitchen.
  • Salter's Ultra Slim Glass platform scale - stylish and easy to store
  • It has an easy to read large digit display
  • The Add & Weigh function allows for measuring multiple ingredients in the same bowl

  • Not Dishwasher Safe, wipe clean.

Compact and easy to use. Excellent value.

5 stars

Compact and easy to use. Excellent value.

Looks great in the kitchen

5 stars

Review from salterhousewares.co.uk

Bought a month ago to replace an older model and very pleased. Great unit for the price and will weigh all that we require. A splendid black easy clean finish.

Modern sleek kitchen scales

5 stars

Review from salterhousewares.co.uk

Just bought it not used yet.But looks very sleek and nice.The best thing i like is it can be kept in the draw and not space consuming. Hope it does the job well too.

