Salter 1170 Glass Platform Scale

Compact and easy to use. Excellent value.
Looks great in the kitchen
Review from salterhousewares.co.uk
Bought a month ago to replace an older model and very pleased. Great unit for the price and will weigh all that we require. A splendid black easy clean finish.
Modern sleek kitchen scales
Review from salterhousewares.co.uk
Just bought it not used yet.But looks very sleek and nice.The best thing i like is it can be kept in the draw and not space consuming. Hope it does the job well too.