Myblu Intense Starter Kit X 2 Pods Tob & Menth

Ok, but why do they burn out? 3 stars Review from blu.com 4th March 2020 I enjoy using this device but I’ve had to buy 4 of them because after a month/6 weeks it starts to taste burnt as though the coil has gone in a regular vape. I find it expensive if I’m replacing so often. Otherwise it’s easy to use, switch out flavours and they’re widely available which is fab. Just disappointed at the burnt flavour happening so quickly.

Great product 5 stars Review from blu.com 2nd March 2020 This is a very great product, small and easy to carry yet provides the full experience. The golden tobacco flavour is really good. It is easy to charge and definitely find it more convenient (and ladylike) than cigarettes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice handheld device. 5 stars Review from blu.com 28th February 2020 Nice and easy device to use. Fits in the pocket well and isn't big. Easy to carry and don't even notice it in your pockets, quick charge and very useful, low vape cloud when using too.

easy to use, will defiently be purchasing. 5 stars Review from blu.com 28th February 2020 Brilliant pod system, definitely will be using from now on, was so easy to use compared to my old juices.

love it! 5 stars Review from blu.com 28th February 2020 After using my first my blu device, it has since replaced my old device I was using. Couldn't believe how quick and easy it was to use from the box to using. I could use straight away and easily change my pods around. There isn't too much vape cloud afterwards and you get the hit yo need straight away. There is a reason I can see why they are called intense.

great product easy to use. 5 stars Review from blu.com 28th February 2020 Nice and easy pod based system. Used to use the blu pen but this is much more simple. Will carry on using. Quick charge and easy to carry in pocket.

my intense starter kits, 5 stars Review from blu.com 28th February 2020 Great kit, comes charged , was easy to use and simple to put the pods in. Not too harsh either on the throat.

Nice easy ecig! 4 stars Review from blu.com 26th February 2020 First comment has to be the ease of setting it up, quick charge and connect the flavour and you are ready to go. I can recommend the menthol flavour but there are multiple other flavours to choose from. It has given me an enjoyable vape experience, with a decent battery life. It is a small vape pen so not bulky and doesn’t weigh much. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small and convenient. 4 stars Review from blu.com 23rd February 2020 Useful as a travel vape and also a back up. Smooth taste, probably good for someone who is giving up smoking as you need to draw quite hard like a cigarette. I've used it as a back up and it's great for that as it fits nicely onto pocked without taking up any space. Battery has been better than expected. All in all I've definitely found the device to be worth it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]