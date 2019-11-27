Match Attax 19/20 £1 Trading Cards

Product Description
- 331 Cards to Collect
- 229 Base Cards
- 4 Tactic Cards 1: 10.6 Packets
- 16 Team Badge Cards 1: 2.7 Packets
- 7 Duo Cards 1: 6.1 Packets
- 16 Man of the Match Cards 1: 4 Packets
- 16 Club MVP Cards 1: 4 Packets
- 6 UCL Centurions 1: 16 Packets
- 4 UCL Record Holders 1: 24 Packets
- 16 Club Legends 1: 6 Packets
- 6 Hat-Trick Heroes 1: 16 Packets
- 11 100 Club Cards 1: 9.6 Packets
- Limited edition cards are inserted in packets at the following rate:
- 1 per display box (gold cards 16.1%, silver cards 32.3%, bronze cards 51.6%)
- For a full list of limited edition cards, please refer to the checklist within starter packs. Also available at topps.com
- Note: not all packets contain a special insert card.
- Download the new Match Attax App!
- Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
- Order all the latest Topps products at topps.com
- UEFA Champions League Season 2019/20
- UEFA Europa League 2019/20
- Collect, swap and play
Information
Produce of
Made in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Retain for future reference.
Name and address
- Topps Europe Limited,
- 18 Vincent Avenue,
- Crownhill,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK8 0AW,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
7 x Cards
