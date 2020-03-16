By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Notebook & Pen

Tesco Notebook & Pen

£ 4.00
  • Jot down very best ideas and thoughts in this awesome A5 notebook with thick lined paper, case bound cover and brilliant floral illustrations.
  • H21cm x W15.4cm x D1.5cm
  • Case bound A5 notebook, 80 sheets inner pages
  • CMYK printed floral design
  • Gold electroplated metal ballpoint pen
  • 1.0mm Black ink

Warnings

  • Warning! Contains : 2-Phenoxyethanol Benzyl Alcohol.
  • Harmful if swallowed
  • Causes serious eye irritation
  • keep out of reach of children

