Me To You Chocolate Bar Gift Card

- Set includes individual peelable stickers (such as Mum, Nan, and Grandma) ready for you to personalise the gift for your recipient.
- This delicious milk chocolate bar is packed in beautiful Me to You gift card packaging, so that you can give the gift of chocolate to your loved one this Mother's Day! The chocolate gift card comes complete with a selection of individual peelable stickers (such as Mum, Nan, and Grandma) ready for you to personalise the gift card for your recipient.
- H16cm x W7.8cm x D1.4cm
- This gift includes a delicious milk chocolate bar (90g) and is packaged as a chocolate gift card
Information
Ingredients
Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Allergy Advice: Contains Milk and Soya., May also contain Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat, Barley), Peanuts and Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020