By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Me To You Chocolate Bar Gift Card

No ratings yetWrite a review
Me To You Chocolate Bar Gift Card

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

  • Set includes individual peelable stickers (such as Mum, Nan, and Grandma) ready for you to personalise the gift for your recipient.
  • This delicious milk chocolate bar is packed in beautiful Me to You gift card packaging, so that you can give the gift of chocolate to your loved one this Mother's Day! The chocolate gift card comes complete with a selection of individual peelable stickers (such as Mum, Nan, and Grandma) ready for you to personalise the gift card for your recipient.
  • H16cm x W7.8cm x D1.4cm
  • This gift includes a delicious milk chocolate bar (90g) and is packaged as a chocolate gift card

Information

Ingredients

Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice: Contains Milk and Soya., May also contain Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat, Barley), Peanuts and Tree Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Daffodils Bunch

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Medium Mean The World To Me Gift Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

New

Cadbury Milk Tray Boxed Chocolates 360G

£ 3.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Me To You Mum Mug With Biscuits

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here