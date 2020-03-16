Me To You Mum Mug With Biscuits
New
- Fans of the adorable Me to You Tatty Teddy will be delighted with this pretty mug, tea and biscuits gift set. The ceramic mug is complete with delicious fruit and lemon biscuits and classic English Breakfast tea, perfect for mums to enjoy on Mothering Sunday.
- H15cm x W10cm x D10cm
- This gift includes a high-quality ceramic mug in a delightful me to you design
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat, Gluten and Eggs., Biscuits not suitable for Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods., May also contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Peanut, Soya and other Gluten sources (Oat, Spelt, Rye and Barley).
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash mug in warm soapy water before first use. Mug is suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken, fruit stalk and stone may be present in the biscuits.
Safety information
Warning: Although every care has been taken, fruit stalk and stone may be present in the biscuits.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020