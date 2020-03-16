By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Me To You Mum Mug With Biscuits

Me To You Mum Mug With Biscuits

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

£ 8.00
  • Fans of the adorable Me to You Tatty Teddy will be delighted with this pretty mug, tea and biscuits gift set. The ceramic mug is complete with delicious fruit and lemon biscuits and classic English Breakfast tea, perfect for mums to enjoy on Mothering Sunday.
  • H15cm x W10cm x D10cm
  • This gift includes a high-quality ceramic mug in a delightful me to you design

  • Contains Wheat, Gluten and Eggs., Biscuits not suitable for Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods., May also contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Peanut, Soya and other Gluten sources (Oat, Spelt, Rye and Barley).

  • Care Instructions: Wash mug in warm soapy water before first use. Mug is suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken, fruit stalk and stone may be present in the biscuits.

