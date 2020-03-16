By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Me To You Mum's Relax Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Me To You Mum's Relax Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/03/2020 and 22/03/2020.

Offer

  • Give your Mum a well-earned break with this cute relaxing gift set from Me to You. This set has everything your Mum will need to unwind with adorable pink and white striped fluffy bed socks an eyemask with the words "Mum you are wonderful" on the front and a lovely mug with "Mum you are wonderful" and 2 adorable Tatty Teddys in flowers at the bottom. All these lovely gifts come wrapped up in a pretty white floral gift box with a special note saying "Mum You're Loved so Much in Every Single Way. Relax and Put Your Feet up and Have an Easy Day". Unique and instantly recognisable, Tatty Teddy the soft fluffy grey teddy bear with the famous blue nose and patches is the signature character of the much-loved brand Me to You. Tatty Teddy offers a timeless message of love, happiness and friendship. With so many cute gifts to choose from there's something for every occasion and age. It's no wonder this gorgeous grey bear has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
  • H23.7cm x W18.5cm x D9cm
  • Official eyemask, sock and mug set
  • Mum you're loved in every single way
  • Features white floral box

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here