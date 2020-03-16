Me To You Mum's Relax Gift Set
- Give your Mum a well-earned break with this cute relaxing gift set from Me to You. This set has everything your Mum will need to unwind with adorable pink and white striped fluffy bed socks an eyemask with the words "Mum you are wonderful" on the front and a lovely mug with "Mum you are wonderful" and 2 adorable Tatty Teddys in flowers at the bottom. All these lovely gifts come wrapped up in a pretty white floral gift box with a special note saying "Mum You're Loved so Much in Every Single Way. Relax and Put Your Feet up and Have an Easy Day". Unique and instantly recognisable, Tatty Teddy the soft fluffy grey teddy bear with the famous blue nose and patches is the signature character of the much-loved brand Me to You. Tatty Teddy offers a timeless message of love, happiness and friendship. With so many cute gifts to choose from there's something for every occasion and age. It's no wonder this gorgeous grey bear has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
- H23.7cm x W18.5cm x D9cm
- Official eyemask, sock and mug set
- Mum you're loved in every single way
- Features white floral box
