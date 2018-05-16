Me To You Mum Small Bear
New
- Give your mum a cute little Tatty Teddy Plush for Mothers day to show you love her. With super-soft fur this gorgeous little bear is holding a flower with "just for you!" for mothers day. A lovely way to show your Mum you're thinking of her. Unique and instantly recognisable, Tatty Teddy the soft fluffy grey teddy bear with the famous blue nose and patches is the signature character of the much-loved brand Me to You. Tatty Teddy offers a timeless message of love, happiness and friendship. With so many cute gifts to choose from there's something for every occasion and age. It's no wonder this gorgeous grey bear has captured millions of hearts, all over the world.
- H11cm x W8.5cm x D8cm
- Official Me to You small mum plush
- Just for you
- Features tatty teddy holding a plaque with "just for you" on a flower
