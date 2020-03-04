Fairy Platinum Lemon Dishwasher 65 Tabs 878G
- Fairy Platinum all in one dishwasher tablets have the first time cleaning action and its formula cuts through the toughest cleaning challenges to get your dishes sparkling. Fairy Platinum has the cleaning power that gives you the confidence to cook anything you like, knowing it can even clean your greasy filter for sparkling dishes and a shiny dishwasher. Its ultrasoluble pouch dissolves much faster than hard-pressed tablets, so they start acting immediately to get the job done. Plus, they're incredibly easy to use. Just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. No unwrapping and no mess. Recommended tablet by Hotpoint and Whirlpool global dishwasher manufacturers.
- Fairy Platinum for tough cleaning challenges 1st time
- Fairy Platinum All in One dishwasher tablets
- Even cleans your greasy filter against limescale use machine cleaner
- Built-in salt and rinse aid action also with glass and silver protection
- Keeps your dishwasher smelling clean and fresh
- Helps prevent grease build-up on the drainage system, filters and spray arm
- Designed and tested for use on all leading dishwashers
- Ready to use and no need to unwrap
- Pack size: 878G
5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool
Belgium
- Causes serious eye damage. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Wear eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Drink small amount of water to dilute. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Trideceth-n. Contains Protease. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- 0800 328 5901
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
- Corrosive
