Fairy Non Biological Pods 60Ct Box

Poor!
Literally have horrible gunky stuff left on one top and another top is now stairs with big blue marks! Gonna have to re wash the gunk off. And I have. Already tried stain remover etc but my other top is ruined! Set the washing machine up just like the instructions putting the capsule in the drum first followed by the washing wasn't even a full load!
Excellent!
I love using fairy, I have very sensitive skin and with fairy I never have had an outbreak. Also they way it smells after the washing is dry is beautiful and lasts for ages.
Excellent!
An excellent product! My daughters both have very sensitive skin and these are fantastic. They bring clothes out smelling beautiful and make them very soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Poor!
On 30 degrees it doesn't always dissolve, very disappointed.
Excellent!
Having recently reviewed this product as part of the ##laundrydreamteam I can hand on heart say I have fallen in love. The scent is amazing and lasts so well, they are gentle on my very sensitive skin. Everything comes out soft and snuggly and feels like a dream. I am one happy woman and won't ever go back to what I used before!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I brought this the othere day and I must say omg it is simply amazing and dos what it says I the tin and as a busy working mum it keeps up with my family's busy life witch is hard for me and the washing is so soft and smells amazing all my family have loved it so I must say it will be a safe atay in out house
Excellent!
The only brand I can use that won't damage my babies skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I use the pods along with the fairy non bio fabric conditioner. Such an amazing combination and they leave my laundry smelling soooooo good
Excellent!
LOOOOOOOOOVVVVVVVVEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE thisssss!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Always used fairy for both my children’s clothes and mine and partners it’s so soft on skin and I get so many compliments about the smell of my clothes and home when it’s drying