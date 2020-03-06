By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Non Biological Pods 60Ct Box
  • Discover the gentle care of Fairy Non Bio 3in1 PODS Washing Liquid Capsules. It is no surprise that Fairy Non Bio was voted no.1 brand for sensitive skin.* Fairy Non Bio PODS are gentle and wrap your family's delicate skin in huggable softness. Dermatologically tested, the Fairy Non Bio range has been awarded the Skin Health Alliance seal. Independent tests have confirmed that clothes washed in Fairy are as kind next to skin as clothes washed in water alone. Additionally, they include a special ingredient that will provide delighful softness to your clothes and so they will feel extra gentle on your skin. Unlike washing powder or liquids, Fairy Non Bio pods have a unique multi-compartment design that keeps the ingredients stable and separate until they reach the wash. Each Liquitab capsule contains the right amount of detergent to leave laundry wonderfully clean and soft next to precious skin. For best results, place Fairy Non Bio PODS directly directly into the drum and add your clothes on top. Use Fairy Non Bio pods with Fairy Fabric Conditioner for sensitive skins for the softest combination for your baby's skin. 12 washes based on 1 capsule per wash. *Online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70.
  • Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70)
  • Gentle formula
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Awarded the Skin Health Alliance Seal
  • Cleans clothes brilliantly
  • Huggably soft for sensitive skin

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

  • Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Use with dry hands. Do not pierce, break or cut. Contains MEA-C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate; MEA-Laureth Sulphate; C12-14 Pareth-7.

  1. Corrosive
DANGER Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Use with dry hands. Do not pierce, break or cut. Contains MEA-C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate; MEA-Laureth Sulphate; C12-14 Pareth-7.

Literally have horrible gunky stuff left on one top and another top is now stairs with big blue marks! Gonna have to re wash the gunk off. And I have. Already tried stain remover etc but my other top is ruined! Set the washing machine up just like the instructions putting the capsule in the drum first followed by the washing wasn't even a full load!

I love using fairy, I have very sensitive skin and with fairy I never have had an outbreak. Also they way it smells after the washing is dry is beautiful and lasts for ages.

An excellent product! My daughters both have very sensitive skin and these are fantastic. They bring clothes out smelling beautiful and make them very soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

On 30 degrees it doesn't always dissolve, very disappointed.

Having recently reviewed this product as part of the ##laundrydreamteam I can hand on heart say I have fallen in love. The scent is amazing and lasts so well, they are gentle on my very sensitive skin. Everything comes out soft and snuggly and feels like a dream. I am one happy woman and won't ever go back to what I used before!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I brought this the othere day and I must say omg it is simply amazing and dos what it says I the tin and as a busy working mum it keeps up with my family's busy life witch is hard for me and the washing is so soft and smells amazing all my family have loved it so I must say it will be a safe atay in out house

The only brand I can use that won't damage my babies skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I use the pods along with the fairy non bio fabric conditioner. Such an amazing combination and they leave my laundry smelling soooooo good

LOOOOOOOOOVVVVVVVVEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE thisssss!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Always used fairy for both my children’s clothes and mine and partners it’s so soft on skin and I get so many compliments about the smell of my clothes and home when it’s drying

