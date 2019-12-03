Disney Frozen 2 Magic Ice Sleeve
- - With this magical glove you can conceal your ice powers until you're ready to 'Let It Go!'
- - Sleeve features a pretty jewel detailing and lace trimming, reflective of Queen Elsa's dress.
- - Bracelet secures spray ice can underneath arm.
- Be just like Queen Elsa and magically shoot ice into the world around you! With this magical glove you can conceal your ice powers until you're ready to 'Let It Go!' The sleeve features pretty jewel detailing and lace trimming, reflective of Queen Elsa's dress. The icy blue glitter bracelet secures the spray ice can underneath your arm. The spray ice trigger is connected to the bottom of the ring so simply lift your finger to activate the magic ice. Magic ice refill cans and water bottle can slide easily into the bottom of the bracelet. This set contains 1 magic ice can and 1 refillable water bottle for endless fun!
- To increase the longevity of play with the Frozen Magic Snow Sleeve, the can of silly string should be used sparingly. The refillable water bottle can be used in place of the silly string for endless play. If left for extended periods of time without use, ensure that the silly string can is shaken vigorously for optimum performance and any blockages removed before use.
- Suitable for ages 5 and above. Recommended for outdoor use.
- Contents: 1 Bejewelled sleeve, 1 magic ice can, 1 reuseable replacement water bottle.
