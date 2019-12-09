By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Disney Frozen 2 Blow & Shine Assorted

Disney Frozen 2 Blow & Shine Assorted
£ 4.80
£4.80/each

Offer

  • - Highly detailed 3D Frozen mini doll!
  • - 6cm Tall!
  • - Air activated light-up feature!
  • Light up your world with Frozen2! These breath-taking mini dolls are activated by a breeze of air, so blow onto your favourite Frozen 2 character and watch them magically light up! Blow again and see their light change colour! Collect all of the characters from Frozen 2 and create a magical and enchanted ice scene! 11 characters to collect! Styles may vary. (Each sold separately)
  • Contents: 1 x 6cm 3D Frozen figure with light-up function & 1 x Collectors Guide
  • Batteries included.
  • Suitable for ages 4 and above.

