Rowntree's Randoms Sharing Tub 690G
Offer
Product Description
- An assortment of Randoms Squishems (Assorted fruit flavour jellies), Randoms sours (Assorted fruit flavour jellies with a sour flavour coating) and Randoms (Assorted fruit flavour jellies)
- Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
- More random than a monkey playing a saxophone!
- Let your random side out with every pack of completely unpredictable Rowntree's® Randoms®! From ping-pong paddles to paintbrushes, snowflakes to saxophones, every bag contains billions of possible combinations - you'll never know quite what you're going to get!
- Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag.
- These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.
- Have you tried ROWNTREE'S® Randoms giant tube? Deliciously fruity sweets you can't help but chew!
- Deliciously fruity-flavoured chewy sweets
- A random assortment of shapes, colours, textures and flavours
- Billions of possible combinations
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 690g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juices (1.3%) (Apple, Black Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Mandarin, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Glaze (Palm Oil, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Black Carrot, Carrot, Hibiscus, Safflower), Fruit Puree Concentrates (Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Colours (Caramel, Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins, Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Spirulina Concentrate, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, Sunflower)
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 5 Sweets = 1 serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 33 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604,
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
3 x 230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|1413kJ
|291kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|332kcal
|68kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|70g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|0.1g
|Trace
|20g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|76.9g
|15.8g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|54.6g
|11.2g
|90
|12%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.5g
|0.9g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 33 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019