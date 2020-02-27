Babyliss 5 In 1 Personal Trimmer Kit
- - Battery operated trimmer with 2 interchangeable heads for tidying and trimming your facial hair.
- - Vertical trimmer for keeping eyebrows, sideburns and hairline looking trim and styled.
- - Nose trimmer for gently and safely removing unwanted nose and ear hair.
- The BaByliss Men Blue Edition Mini Trim has 2 interchangeable heads, ideal for safe and gentle removal of unwanted facial hair. Trim away nose and ear hair and keep the eyebrows in control with the perfect little grooming gift. Also including scissors, nail clippers and compact pouch to always look good on the go.
- Battery operated trimmer with 2 interchangeable heads
- Vertical trimmer with 2 comb guides
- Rotary trimmer for gentle removal of nose and ear hair
- Removable and washable heads
- Includes 1 x AAA battery
- Nail clippers
- Nail scissors
- Storage pouch
- 3 year guarantee
