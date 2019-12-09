Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Clock
- Melissa & Doug shape sorting clock 2015 version
- Vibrant colour on shape sorting chunky pieces
- Colour-coded minute and hour hands
- - Wooden clock with 12 removable pieces for teaching time-telling and more
- - 12 shaped number pieces fit into recessed wells
- - Teaches fine motor skills, numbers, colours, shapes, and concepts of time
- This preschool-friendly clock features colour-coded minute and hour hands that spin around with a simple push . . . but no matter where they point, it's always time for learning and fun! Kids can match the colours, sort the shapes, and solve the puzzle as they manipulate the colour blocks and turn the hands, building cognitive and motor skills all the while. Extension activities printed right on the box encourage parent-and-child play, helping children begin to master early-learning concepts as they gain familiarity with the form of a clock and concepts of time.
