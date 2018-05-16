Product Description
- Remington Thermacare 2200W Hair Dryer
- Head turning hairstyles start with a great blow dry, so get in on the action with the Thermacare PRO 2200 by Remington. Its intelligent features and functions help to you to tame and shape every strand to achieve a sleek, frizz-free result. Thermacare technology and ceramic ionic grille A 2000 W dryer with the power of a 2200 W dryer, Thermacare technology allows you dry your hair fast on a lower heat with more protection Vs a standard 2200 W dryer. The dryer smooths hair as it dries helping to promote shine and tame fly-aways. Thanks to the ceramic grille, heat is distributed evenly and frizz is easily controlled. Choose your setting You can choose between three heat settings and two speed settings to suit your hair type and style. Use the cool shot function to give your hair a final blast of cool air that'll set your style.< Perfect for all hair types and styles Every style starts with a great blow dry, so whether you're working waves, creating curls or a going for a poker straight style, the Thermacare Dryer helps you create your perfect look. The dryer's concentrator helps to direct airflow and heat exactly where you want it so hair is smoothed evenly for a flawless finish. However you dry, try the Thermacare PRO 2200 - it performs to a salon standard for a professional looking finish every time.
- H31.6cm x W24.1cm x D11.5cm
- Thermacare technology - Dries hair fast with less damage
- Ceramic ionic grille for even heat and anti static
- 80km/h air speed - powerful airflow for fast drying
Information
Warnings
- This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been supervised/instructed and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be done by children unless they are older than 8 and supervised. Keep the appliance and cable out of reach of children under 8 years.
- Do not use this appliance near bathtubs, showers, basins or other vessels containing water.
- When the appliance is used in a bathroom, unplug it after use since the proximity of water presents a hazard even when the appliance is switched off.
- For additional protection, the installation of a residual current device (RCD) having a rated residual operating current not exceeding 30 mA is advisable in the electrical circuit supplying the bathroom*.
- * Currently, the fitting in a bathroom of an electrical socket suitable or capable of operating the appliance is not permitted in the UK (see BS7671).
- If the supply cord of this unit becomes damaged, discontinue use immediately and return the appliance to your nearest authorised Remington® service dealer for repair or replacement in order to avoid a hazard.
- Always ensure the voltage to be used corresponds to the voltage stated on the unit before plugging the appliance into the mains socket.
- Keep direct airflow away from eyes or other sensitive areas.
- Do not allow any part of the appliance touch the face, neck or scalp.
- During use, always ensure the inlet and outlet grilles are not blocked in any way as this will cause the unit to automatically stop. If this should occur, switch off and allow the unit to cool.
- Keep the power plug and cord away from heated surfaces.
- Do not leave the appliance unattended while plugged in.
- Do not place the appliance on any soft furnishings.
- Do not use attachments other than those we supply.
- Do not set the appliance down while still on.
- Do not twist or kink the cable, or wrap it round the appliance.
- Do not use the appliance if it is damaged or malfunctions.
- Check the cord regularly for any sign damage.
- This appliance is not intended for commercial or salon use.
Lower age limit
8 Years
Safety information
