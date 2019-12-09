Awesome Blossems

- - Plant a seed and grow your very own doll with Awesome Bloss'ems: the fierce, floral, collectible dolls! You'll find everything you need to bring your surprise Awesome doll to life when you open the decorative flowerpot: an Awesome Bloss'ems seed, sparkle soil and a leaf watering spoon! Each Awesome Bloss'ems doll wears a fabulous, detailed outfit with a beautiful blossom on her head that smells sweet like flowers! Place the colourful seed into the pot and cover it with the sparkle soil. Make a wish and add about 5 leaf spoons of water, then watch as your doll starts to sprout from the soil - the flower on her head will hint at which character is blooming! With 26 Awesome Bloss'ems to collect from five different themes, you can collect rares, super rares or even an ultra-rare doll with a real diamond tiara! Once your doll has fully bloomed, pick her out of the pot like a real flower and pose her to sit in the leaf spoon - it doubles as a leaf hammock when you place it on the lid! Set up a terrarium on top of the lid and decorate it with the colourful chip art, then cover it with the glittery dome to display your doll! With Awesome Bloss'ems, who will you grow?
- - Grow Your Own Surprise Collectible Doll: You have the magic to bring Awesome Bloss'ems to life! Plant the colourful seed, cover it with sparkle soil and make a wish! Add water and watch as your Awesome Bloss'ems doll sprouts from the soil, revealing your character! Who will you grow?
- - Stylish Floral Designs: There are 26 Awesome Bloss'ems to collect! Each doll smells sweet like flowers and wears a fierce, floral outfit and a blossom on her head, representing her theme! With 5 themes, collect rares, super rares or even an ultra-rare with a real diamond tiara!
- Play and Display: The flowerpot's glittery dome and lid act as a play space and terrarium to display your Awesome Bloss'ems doll! Decorate the magical garden environment with colourful chip art and place your doll into the leaf hammock for a nap. Includes: 1 Pot with Dome and Lid, 1 Seed, 1 Awesome Bloss'ems Doll, 1 Bag of Sparkle Play Soil, 1 Leaf Spoon, 1 Circle Sheet of Chip Art, 1 Instruction Sheet with Collector's Guide. Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed. Styles may vary.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019