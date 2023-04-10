Pictionary Air

- This family game brings big fun to any game night or party -- perfect for 8 years old and up. Colors and decorations may vary. - Contents: Includes one Pictionary Air™ pen, 112 double-sided clue cards, card box and instructions. One AA Alkaline Battery is included. Introducing Pictionary Air™, a hysterical way to play the classic family drawing game! Draw in the air, see it on screen in this exciting twist on the quick-draw classic. Download the Pictionary Air™ app to your smart phone or tablet to get started. Point the in-app camera at the illustrator and they'll appear, along with their sketch, on the screen of your smart device. For even bigger laughs, you can cast your drawings from your smart device to your TV using Apple TV, Chromecast or a similar streaming device. Compatible streaming device required. Please check the Pictionary Air support page (www.pictionary.com/support) for device compatibility. Gameplay: Take a clue card, the Pictionary Air ™ pen, and get ready to draw! Your team will attempt to guess the clue as you draw it in the air. The Pictionary Air ™ app (available for iOS and Android devices) tracks what you're drawing, so keep the Pictionary Air™ pen's lighted tip pointed at the smart device camera. Your score is tracked in the app for fun and easy gameplay. Interact With Your Drawing: Interact with your drawing charades-style to help your teammates guess the clue. For example, if you're drawing a balloon- hold the balloon! If you're drawing a hat, position it so it appears on your head! Need More Time Drawing? The Pictionary Air ™ App allows you to adjust the round timer and number of rounds to give beginners or younger players more time to draw. Selfie Mode allows you to draw without any time limit for practice or solo fun! Save The Memories: Whether you're sketching, guessing or watching, the results are hilarious! Record your performance in the app and play it back to relive the fun or to share it with friends!