Ora Napkin White 50 Pack

- Meet Ora Napkins
- This endlessly versatile round paper napkin can be used as a napkin, a plate, a cone shaped snack holder, a stylish placemat on a kitchen or dining table or to clean up after eating. Featuring Ora's signature cone-shaped, one-hand grab stacking system in a modern design, Ora napkins are perfect for canapes and cocktail parties as well as more formal dining occasions. Each Ora Napkin stack contains 50 high quality round paper napkins which can be simply lifted from the top of the stack. Ora's innovative design not only challenges conventions of what a napkin should look like but has ensured there is less paper used than the traditional square napkin.
- 1 Ora stack has 50 round white napkins
- Sheet diameter 235mm
- Total area of paper 2.2m2
- All measurements are averages
- Environmentally better: Ora napkins are stacked in a biodegradable pulp base.
- Ora paper comes from responsible sources: Supporting responsible use of forest resources.
- Ora is simply better all round
- Luxurious white paper napkin
- One hand grab
- Modern versatile design
- Biodegradable Pulp Base
- Award winning British company
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Other ideas: Snacks: Popcorn/nuts, Canapes, Placemat
Warnings
- Avoid danger of suffocation: keep plastic packaging away from babies, small children & animals.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Better All Round,
- Hurlingham Business Pk,
- Grantham,
- NG32 3HL.
Return to
- Better All Round,
- Hurlingham Business Pk,
- Grantham,
- NG32 3HL.
- 0800 112 3010
- info@ora-home.com
- www.ora-home.com
Net Contents
50 x Napkins
Safety information
Avoid danger of suffocation: keep plastic packaging away from babies, small children & animals.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020