Kellogg's Wkk Protein Plain 400G

- Energy814kJ 193kcal10%
- Fat5.1g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1818kJ
Product Description
- Mixed Puffed Cereals.
- For every W.K. Kellogg pack sold, we will make a donation of 10p / 10c per pack. To projects that promote sustainable agriculture and provide breakfast for those in need. To find out more visit wkkellogg.com
- Our founder
- W.K. Kellogg believed in supporting good causes!
- That why 10p/10c from every pack of W.K. Kellogg Cereal will be used to support community & environmental projects
- A delicious way to start your day.
- Puffed wholegrains baked to perfection for exciting crunch & tasty flavours that you can savour & enjoy!
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- High in fibre
- Made with 4 hearty whole grains; oats, spelt, barley & rice
- For the ultimate plant protein crunch!
- Source of plant protein
- Palm oil free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegan
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Cereals (58%) (Oats, Puffed Spelt, Puffed Barley, Puffed Rice), Sugar, Rice Syrup, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Wheat Crispies (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt Extract), Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Number of uses
9 x 45g Servings!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Our Promise to You
- We pride ourselves on bringing you our very best in every bowl, that's why we don't make cereal for anyone else.
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626066
- ROI: 1800 626066
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|(%RI*)
|45g
|(%RI*)
|Energy
|1818kJ
|814kJ
|-
|432kcal
|193kcal
|(10)
|Fat
|11g
|5.1g
|(3)
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.6g
|(3)
|Carbohydrate
|65.2g
|29g
|of which sugars
|13g
|5.7g
|(6)
|Fibre
|6g
|2.7g
|Protein
|15g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.14g
|(2)
|Magnesium
|67mg
|(18)
|30.2mg
|(8)
|Phosphorus
|225mg
|(32)
|101mg
|(14)
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
