Tesco Finest Apple Flapjack Crumble 500G

Tesco Finest Apple Flapjack Crumble 500G
£ 3.50
£0.70/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1300kJ 310kcal
    16%
  • Fat13.3g
    19%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars20.8g
    23%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1040kJ / 248kcal

Product Description

  • Bramley apple filling with a crumble topping made of oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and almonds.
  • British Bramley apple compote topped with a crunchy flapjack nut crumble. Our chefs have created a modern twist on a classic crumble combining oats, golden syrup, flaked almonds and seeds to create a luxurious but light comforting dessert. The apples are carefully selected from British orchards for their intense flavour.
  • British Bramley apple compote topped with a crunchy flapjack nut crumble
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (31%), Oats, Apple Purée (13%), Sugar, Golden Syrup, Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Almonds, Cinnamon, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg White.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C/ Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15-18 mins
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (125g)
Energy1040kJ / 248kcal1300kJ / 310kcal
Fat10.6g13.3g
Saturates1.1g1.4g
Carbohydrate31.2g39.0g
Sugars16.6g20.8g
Fibre3.8g4.8g
Protein5.1g6.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Needs improved heating instructions

3 stars

Alright but heating instructions need to be altered, heated for an extra 5 minutes than instructed and was barely warm. Don't think I'll buy again

