Tesco Finest Apple Flapjack Crumble 500G

Needs improved heating instructions
Alright but heating instructions need to be altered, heated for an extra 5 minutes than instructed and was barely warm. Don't think I'll buy again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1040kJ / 248kcal
INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (31%), Oats, Apple Purée (13%), Sugar, Golden Syrup, Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Almonds, Cinnamon, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg White.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C/ Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15-18 mins
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Pack contains 4 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|1040kJ / 248kcal
|1300kJ / 310kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|31.2g
|39.0g
|Sugars
|16.6g
|20.8g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|4.8g
|Protein
|5.1g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
