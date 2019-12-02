By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deli Ham From Yorkshire Pork 2 Slices

image 1 of Tesco Deli Ham From Yorkshire Pork 2 Slices

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£ 1.73
£16.00/kg

One slice
  • Energy217kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked ham made from select cuts of Yorkshire pork leg meat.
  • Carefully selected Yorkshire pork, slowly cooked for succulence
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Triphosphates, Diphosphates), Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (40g)
Energy542kJ / 129kcal217kJ / 51kcal
Fat3.5g1.4g
Saturates1.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.7g
Sugars1.7g0.7g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein22.4g9.0g
Salt1.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

