Bol Thai Penang Coconut Curry 405G

5(1)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.99/100g
This 405g box provides:
  • Energy1883kJ 450kcal
    23%
  • Fat19.4g
    28%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars15.0g
    17%
  • Salt1.66g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • A mix of charred miso chickpeas & black beans in a creamy curry sauce, with chargrilled butternut squash, chargrilled courgette, white rice and quinoa with a jalapeño and lime dressing
  • #eatplantslovelife
  • Roasted butternut squash
  • chargrilled miso chickpeas
  • white rice & quinoa
  • fragrant thai curry sauce
  • jalapeño & lime drizzle
  • Plant-Powered Inside and Out
  • It turns out my Mum was right, we need to eat more veg.
  • It's better for you and kinder to the planet. We're on a mission to make it easier for you to eat more plants, especially when you don't have time to cook from scratch.
  • Eat plants, love life
  • Paul, Founder
  • 13 grams of protein
  • Oven or microwave
  • 2 of your 5-a-day
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Source of fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Low in sugar
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 405g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Spring Greens, Butternut Squash, White Quinoa (7%), White Rice (6%) (Rice, Water), Red Quinoa (6%), Coconut Milk, Courgette (5%), Chickpeas (3%), Black Turtle Beans (3%), Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, White Onions, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar), Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Thai Red Curry Paste (Water, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Red Chilli, Shallots, Lemongrass, Galangal, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Coriander Seeds, Sugar, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cardamom, Coriander, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract), Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Oil, Roast Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, White Miso Glaze (White Miso Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Mirin (Glutinous Rice, Water, Alcohol, Rice), Sugar, Ginger Purée), Pumpkin Seeds, Garlic Purée, Green Jalapeño Chillies (Green Jalapeño Chillies, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Ground Turmeric, Lemon Zest, Roasted Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika Powder, Coriander, Lime Leaves, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours For use by date see top of pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For tastiest results, cook in the oven.
Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating. Do not reheat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven cook in 20mins
Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan/200°C/ gas mark 6.
Remove card sleeve and peel back film half way.
Remove dressing pot and replace film.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 20 mins.
180°C 20mins fan oven
Leave to stand for 2 minutes then open carefully to avoid hot steam.
Then drizzle on dressing.

Produce of

Handmade in the UK in small batches

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • Paddington,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch: hello@bolfoods.com
Net Contents

405g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ465188323%
Energy kcal11145023%
Fat 4.8g19.4g28%
of which saturates 1.3g5.3g27%
Carbohydrate 12.7g51.4g20%
of which sugars 3.7g15.0g17%
Fibre 2.1g8.5g-
Protein 3.2g13.0g26%
Salt 0.41g1.66g28%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

YUM!

5 stars

This creamy Panang sauce is delicious, especially with the quinoa and roasted veg! So impressed

