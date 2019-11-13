Bol Thai Penang Coconut Curry 405G

YUM!
This creamy Panang sauce is delicious, especially with the quinoa and roasted veg! So impressed
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Water, Carrots, Spring Greens, Butternut Squash, White Quinoa (7%), White Rice (6%) (Rice, Water), Red Quinoa (6%), Coconut Milk, Courgette (5%), Chickpeas (3%), Black Turtle Beans (3%), Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, White Onions, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar), Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Thai Red Curry Paste (Water, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Red Chilli, Shallots, Lemongrass, Galangal, Tamarind Paste, Ginger, Coriander Seeds, Sugar, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cardamom, Coriander, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract), Sunflower Seeds, Sesame Oil, Roast Garlic Purée, Lime Juice, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, White Miso Glaze (White Miso Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Rice Vinegar, Mirin (Glutinous Rice, Water, Alcohol, Rice), Sugar, Ginger Purée), Pumpkin Seeds, Garlic Purée, Green Jalapeño Chillies (Green Jalapeño Chillies, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Ground Turmeric, Lemon Zest, Roasted Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika Powder, Coriander, Lime Leaves, Natural Colour: Paprika Extract
Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours For use by date see top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For tastiest results, cook in the oven.
Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating. Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven cook in 20mins
Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan/200°C/ gas mark 6.
Remove card sleeve and peel back film half way.
Remove dressing pot and replace film.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 20 mins.
180°C 20mins fan oven
Leave to stand for 2 minutes then open carefully to avoid hot steam.
Then drizzle on dressing.
Handmade in the UK in small batches
1 Servings
405g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|465
|1883
|23%
|Energy kcal
|111
|450
|23%
|Fat
|4.8g
|19.4g
|28%
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|5.3g
|27%
|Carbohydrate
|12.7g
|51.4g
|20%
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|15.0g
|17%
|Fibre
|2.1g
|8.5g
|-
|Protein
|3.2g
|13.0g
|26%
|Salt
|0.41g
|1.66g
|28%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019