Tesco Stuffing Nut Mix 125G
New
- Energy553kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat8.8g13%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars3.5g4%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2211kJ / 531kcal
Product Description
- Roasted stuffing flavour peanuts, almonds and cashew nuts with dried sweetened cranberries and freeze dried caramelised onions.
- FESTIVE COLLECTION A carefully selected mix, with cranberries and caramelised onion
- FESTIVE COLLECTION A carefully selected mix, with cranberries and caramelised onion
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- A carefully selected mix, with cranberries and caramelised onion
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (21%), Cashew Nuts (15%), Almonds (14%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Cranberries, Red Onion, Modified Maize Starch, Chicory Fibre, Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerine), Salt, Onion Powder, Modified Tapioca Starch, Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Yeast Extract, Herbs [Thyme, Rosemary, Marjoram, Sage], Flavouring (Barley, Milk, Wheat), Garlic Powder, Thickener (Acacia), Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Nutmeg, Citric Acid, Orange Juice, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).
Allergy Information
- May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 7 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a bag (25g)
|Energy
|2211kJ / 531kcal
|553kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|35.1g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|36.9g
|9.2g
|Sugars
|13.9g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|1.4g
|Protein
|14.2g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019