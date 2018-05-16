Tesco Diced Salmon Fillets 240G

- Energy701kJ 168kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 746kJ / 179kcal
Product Description
- Skinless and boneless salmon (Salmo salar) fillet pieces.
Diced Salmon Fillet Succulent diced skinless and boneless salmon fillet pieces. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly Sourced Succulent skinless and boneless salmon fillet, diced for your convenience.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly sourced
- Succulent skinless and boneless salmon fillet, diced for your convenience
- Freshness & quality
- Healthy choice high in omega 3
- Pack size: 240G
- High in omega 3 EPA and DHA supports the normal function of the heart
- High in omega 3
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 6 mins Heat oil in a large frying pan for one minute on a high heat. Add the salmon chunks into the pan and brown the salmon for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook for another 4 minutes turning the salmon throughout.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (94g**)
|Energy
|746kJ / 179kcal
|701kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|10.1g
|9.5g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.9g
|20.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1290mg
|1213mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 240g typically weighs 188g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
