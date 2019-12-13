Tesco 3 Cheese Pasta Bake 800G

Tasteless lots of tomato where is the cheese?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 613kJ / 145kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (43%), Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Red Leicester Cheese (2%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 8 mins 30 secs / 7 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 16 mins / 14 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
800g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (400g)
|Energy
|613kJ / 145kcal
|2451kJ / 582kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|86.8g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|9.2g
|Protein
|6.3g
|25.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
