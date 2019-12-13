By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 3 Cheese Pasta Bake 800G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco 3 Cheese Pasta Bake 800G
£ 3.50
£0.44/100g

New

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2451kJ 582kcal
    29%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 613kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Cheddar and Red Leicester cheeses.
  Rich tomato sauce topped with grated mozzarella, Cheddar and Red Leicester. A Taste of Italy
  • Rich tomato sauce topped with grated mozzarella, Cheddar and Red Leicester. A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (43%), Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (4%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Red Leicester Cheese (2%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Basil, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35-40 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 8 mins 30 secs / 7 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 16 mins / 14 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (400g)
Energy613kJ / 145kcal2451kJ / 582kcal
Fat3.2g12.8g
Saturates1.8g7.2g
Carbohydrate21.7g86.8g
Sugars3.2g12.8g
Fibre2.3g9.2g
Protein6.3g25.2g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless lots of tomato where is the cheese?

1 stars

Tasteless lots of tomato where is the cheese?

