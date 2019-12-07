Tesco Chocolate Chip Mini Panettone 100G
- Energy1593kJ 380kcal19%
- Fat15.7g22%
- Saturates10.3g52%
- Sugars18.6g21%
- Salt0.8g13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1593kJ / 380kcal
- Leavened baked cake with chocolate chips.
- A taste of Italy. Packed with dark chocolate chips for a rich and buttery treat.
- A taste of Italy
- Packed with dark chocolate chips for a rich buttery treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Egg, Sugar, Chocolate Chips (12%)[Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Milk, Fermented Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Water, Salt, Yeast, Flavouring, Cocoa Butter.
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for home freezing.
Pack contains 1 serving
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
100 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Mini chocolate chip panettone (100g)
|Energy
|1593kJ / 380kcal
|1593kJ / 380kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|15.7g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|49.3g
|49.3g
|Sugars
|18.6g
|18.6g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|2.5g
|Protein
|9.0g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
