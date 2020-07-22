Tesco Sweet & Sour King Prawns 295G
- Energy476kJ 112kcal6%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars7.5g8%
- Salt1.3g22%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 76kcal
Product Description
- King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a sweet and sour sauce, carrot, red pepper, yellow pepper and parsley.
- Responsibly Sourced Plump king prawns paired with a vegetable selection and fruity sauce. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly Sourced Plump king prawns paired with a vegetable selection and fruity sauce.
- Pack size: 295G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (50%), Carrot, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Water, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Parsley, Tomato, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Light Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour], Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Salt, Ginger, Red Chilli, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry Time: 4 mins Heat a little oil in small/medium frying pan until hot. Set sweet and sour sauce aside and add the rest of the contents into hot frying pan, cook on high for 3 minutes turning continuously. Shake sauce sachet thoroughly and add to pan and cook for another 1 minute.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
295g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (147g)
|Energy
|323kJ / 76kcal
|476kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|7.5g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.9g
|Protein
|12.3g
|18.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When pan fried according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
