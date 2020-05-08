By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arrigoni Lucifero Cheese 180G

2(1)Write a review
Arrigoni Lucifero Cheese 180G
£ 2.75
£1.53/100g

Product Description

  • Italian Style Blue Cheese with Red Pepper
  • Arrigoni makes authentic Italian blue cheese using traditional artisanal methods. Aged about 50 days, this delicate blue cheese is complemented with a hint of red pepper flakes, creating a sweet yet spicy flavor.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

MILK, Salt, Rennet, Red Pepper (0, 14%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated at +1°/+6° C

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Arrigoni Battista SpA,
  • via Treviglio,
  • 940 24040 Pagazzano (BG),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Arrigoni Battista SpA,
  • via Treviglio,
  • 940 24040 Pagazzano (BG),
  • Italy.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 1315 kJ / 317 Kcal
Fat 26 g
of which saturates 17,5 g
Carbohydrate 1,1 g
of which sugars 1,1 g
Protein 19,6 g
Salt 1,8 g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

It is hot!

2 stars

This is good quality cheese but not to my taste - it contains chili, which Tesco do not make clear. It is hot!

