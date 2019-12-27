Coco Fuzion 100 Natural Sparkling Coconut Water 4X250m

Product Description
- Raspberry flavour sparkling coconut water drink.
- England Rugby
- Official Rehydration Partner
- Win England Tickets
- For all competition terms & conditions please visit www.cocofuzion100.co.uk
- Our tasty coconut water is 100% natural in every way!
- Our coconuts are sourced from a region in Vietnam known as coconut island
- Coconut water naturally contains key electrolytes needed for effective hydration
- Fuzion 100
- Powered by coconut water
- 100% natural
- Naturally isotonic
- Not from concentrate
- Gluten free
- No preservatives
- Halal
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Carbon Dioxide, Citric Acid, Natural Colour, Natural Raspberry Flavour
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: See neck of bottle.
Produce of
Product of Vietnam
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Chilled
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Distributor address
- C7 Brands Ltd,
- The Stables,
- Little Coldharbour Farm,
- Tong Lane,
- Lamberhurst,
- Tunbridge Wells,
Return to
- TN3 8AD.
- www.c7brands.com
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|24 kcal
|Carbohydrates
|5.9g
|Of which sugars
|5.6g
|Protein
|0g
|Fats
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|Sodium
|25mg
|Potassium
|90mg
|Vitamin C
|3mg
