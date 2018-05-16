Arla Explorers Blueberry Apple Swirl Yogurt 3X90g

Product Description
- Yogurt Layered with Apple and Blueberry
- Naturally sourced ingredients
- High protein
- Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
- No added sugar - containing naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt with added Milk Protein (75%) (Milk), Apple Puree (13%), Blueberries (7.5%), Waxy Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Banana Powder, Lemon Juice, Lactase Enzyme, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 1 day.For best before see lid.
Produce of
Manufacture: Finland made with EU milk
Number of uses
Number of servings: 3
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Arla Foods,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Arla customer careline: 0113 382 7009
- hello@arlafoods.com
Net Contents
3 x 90g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g serving
|Energy
|294kJ / 70 kcal
|266kJ / 63 kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|7g
|6g
|of which sugars
|6.4g
|6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.8g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.07g
|Calcium
|101mg (12%**)
|90.9mg (11%**)
|**Reference intake of an average adult
|Number of servings: 3
