Phd Smart Plant Chocolate Peanut Caramel Bar 64G

Phd Smart Plant Chocolate Peanut Caramel Bar 64G
£ 2.50
£3.91/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Delicious Choc Peanut Caramel flavour bar with soya crisps in a dairy free chocolate coating, with natural sweeteners.
  • Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • 21g plant protein*
  • 2.4g sugar*
  • *Per 64g bar.
  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • 100% natural
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 64G
Information

Ingredients

Chicory Root Fibre, Pea Protein Isolate, Dairy Free Chocolate Couverture (10%) [Cocoa Butter, Soya Flour, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Soya Crispies (9%) [Soya Protein Isolate, Cocoa, Tapioca Starch], Almond Paste, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Coconut Oil, Peanut Paste (5%), Cacao Nibs, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine (Rapeseed)), Natural Flavouring, Green Tea Extract, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts (Cashew, Walnut and Pecan Nuts)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

64g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g64g
Energy 1682kJ / 404kcal1076kJ / 259kcal
Fat 20g13g
- Of which Saturates 8.9g5.7g
Carbohydrate 12g7.6g
- Of which Sugars 3.7g2.4g
Fibre 23g14g
Protein 33g21g
Salt 0.75g0.48g

