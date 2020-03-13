Phd Smart Plant Chocolate Peanut Caramel Bar 64G
Offer
Product Description
- Delicious Choc Peanut Caramel flavour bar with soya crisps in a dairy free chocolate coating, with natural sweeteners.
- Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- 21g plant protein*
- 2.4g sugar*
- *Per 64g bar.
- High protein
- Low sugar
- 100% natural
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 64G
- High protein
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Chicory Root Fibre, Pea Protein Isolate, Dairy Free Chocolate Couverture (10%) [Cocoa Butter, Soya Flour, Sweetener (Xylitol), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Soya Crispies (9%) [Soya Protein Isolate, Cocoa, Tapioca Starch], Almond Paste, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Coconut Oil, Peanut Paste (5%), Cacao Nibs, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine (Rapeseed)), Natural Flavouring, Green Tea Extract, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts (Cashew, Walnut and Pecan Nuts)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Return to
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Net Contents
64g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|64g
|Energy
|1682kJ / 404kcal
|1076kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|20g
|13g
|- Of which Saturates
|8.9g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|7.6g
|- Of which Sugars
|3.7g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|23g
|14g
|Protein
|33g
|21g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.48g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020