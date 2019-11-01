Baylis & Harding Men's Black Pepper & Ginseng Wash Bag
Offer
Product Description
- Wash Bag with Hair & Body Wash, Shower Gel and Aftershave Balm
- Imitation Leather Toiletry Bag
- Hair & Body Wash 300mL e
- Shower Gel 130mL e
- Aftershave Balm 130mL e
Information
Ingredients
Hair & Body Wash: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, (+/-) CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15510 (Orange 4, CI 42090 (Blue 1), Shower Gel: Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, (+/-) CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 15510 (Orange 4), CI 42090 (Blue 1), Aftershave Balm: Aqua (Water), Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Urea, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in China. Designed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Hair & Body Wash
- Massage gently into skin and scalp and then rinse.
- Shower Gel
- Lather and rinse.
- Aftershave Balm
- Massage gently into skin after shaving.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
- PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding Plc,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
- www.baylisandharding.com
- RP. MSL,
- Suite 5385,
- 27 Upper Pembroke St,
- Dublin.,
Safety information
