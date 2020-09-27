By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Triple Layered Lasagne 450G

1.5(16)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Triple Layered Lasagne 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg
Each pack (422g**)
  • Energy2255kJ 536kcal
    27%
  • Fat17.2g
    25%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 534kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Cornflour pasta layered between tomato, wheat mince and red wine sauce, topped with oat-based béchamel sauce and coconut oil and oat alternative to cheese.
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned veg in a rich tomato sauce and oat based béchamel
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Water, Pasta [Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Thickener (Guar Gum), Psyllium Husk Powder], Wheat Gluten, Carrot, Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Wine, Celery, Mushroom, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Butter Beans, Oats, Coconut Oil and Oat Alternative to Cheese [Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Oat Fibre, Yeast Extract, Maize Starch, Salt, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Modified Maize Starch, Tricalcium Citrate, Colour (Carotenes)], Coconut Oil, Basil, Sundried Tomato, Palm Oil, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Oregano, Modified Potato Starch, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Iodide, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Gram Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Pepper, Tricalcium Citrate, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Colour (Carotenes), Soya Protein Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Oregano Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

4mm

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (422g**)
Energy534kJ / 127kcal2255kJ / 536kcal
Fat4.1g17.2g
Saturates1.1g4.8g
Carbohydrate13.3g56.3g
Sugars1.9g7.9g
Fibre1.6g6.6g
Protein8.5g35.9g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 422g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

16 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Revolting

1 stars

This was disgusting. It looked disgusting. I hate waste and will eat things idon't really like to avoid waste but this was revolting prison slop - DO NOT BUY

Just don't

1 stars

There are no words to accurately describe how awful this is. It promised so much too as smelled delicious. I had to throw it away it was so bad. Shame, as Tesco have really upped their game with the vegan/vegetarian options.

If deep self loathing had a taste.

1 stars

If my grand dad left his socks in the pot to steep, and then served them up on a bed of haggis, I'd say I'd gobble it up before trying this toxic shmank ever again. My dog refused it in real life, and she eats some grisly content in the garden. Don't buy it. You'd be better off eating the plastic box it comes in.

Won't buy again

1 stars

Expensive,tasteless,doesn't taste of vegan "cheese" as stated, can't be microwaved (have to cook in oven for 30mins!)

Tastless slop!

1 stars

If I could give it 0 stars I would. The most tastless slop I've ever tasted. You need to get rid of this tesco. Had to smother it in tomato sauce just so I could eat it.

Better than expected

4 stars

Better than expected! Had to jazz it up a little, but for a vegan ready meal it's not bad at all.

Disappointing!!!!!!!

2 stars

Had this for tea.The smell of garlic was overpowering. The texture was very good but it was very bland,almost no taste at all.

A bad lasagne

1 stars

I don't normally do these kind of reviews, but after tasting this I felt I had a duty to! Made it through about a third of this 'lasagne' before admitting defeat and binning it- had an awful bitter metallic taste that no amount of garlic bread could disguise. Would certainly not buy/try this again or recommend. '...dishes with big bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.' - my tastebuds certainly felt assaulted!

So disappointed

1 stars

Not enough sauce so the "pasta" was hard sheets of cornflour round the edges, no flavour, stuck to my teeth. Did anyone taste test this that had eaten food before?

Dear lord tesco

1 stars

An absolute ungodly mess, tastes awful, looks awful... avoid at all costs. New vegans looking for an easy meal, this is not representative of most vegan food at all.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef Butternut Cauliflower Mac 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Cottage Pie 450G

£ 2.50
£0.56/100g

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Plant Chef Bangers & Mash 425G

£ 2.50
£5.89/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here