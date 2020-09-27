Tesco Plant Chef Triple Layered Lasagne 450G

Revolting
This was disgusting. It looked disgusting. I hate waste and will eat things idon't really like to avoid waste but this was revolting prison slop - DO NOT BUY
Just don't
There are no words to accurately describe how awful this is. It promised so much too as smelled delicious. I had to throw it away it was so bad. Shame, as Tesco have really upped their game with the vegan/vegetarian options.
If deep self loathing had a taste.
If my grand dad left his socks in the pot to steep, and then served them up on a bed of haggis, I'd say I'd gobble it up before trying this toxic shmank ever again. My dog refused it in real life, and she eats some grisly content in the garden. Don't buy it. You'd be better off eating the plastic box it comes in.
Won't buy again
Expensive,tasteless,doesn't taste of vegan "cheese" as stated, can't be microwaved (have to cook in oven for 30mins!)
Tastless slop!
If I could give it 0 stars I would. The most tastless slop I've ever tasted. You need to get rid of this tesco. Had to smother it in tomato sauce just so I could eat it.
Better than expected
Better than expected! Had to jazz it up a little, but for a vegan ready meal it's not bad at all.
Disappointing!!!!!!!
Had this for tea.The smell of garlic was overpowering. The texture was very good but it was very bland,almost no taste at all.
A bad lasagne
I don't normally do these kind of reviews, but after tasting this I felt I had a duty to! Made it through about a third of this 'lasagne' before admitting defeat and binning it- had an awful bitter metallic taste that no amount of garlic bread could disguise. Would certainly not buy/try this again or recommend. '...dishes with big bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.' - my tastebuds certainly felt assaulted!
So disappointed
Not enough sauce so the "pasta" was hard sheets of cornflour round the edges, no flavour, stuck to my teeth. Did anyone taste test this that had eaten food before?
Dear lord tesco
An absolute ungodly mess, tastes awful, looks awful... avoid at all costs. New vegans looking for an easy meal, this is not representative of most vegan food at all.