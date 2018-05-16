Tesco Finest British Free Range Bronze Double Stuffed Boneless Turkey Breast 2kg-2.2kg Serves 8-10
Typical values per 100g: Energy 757kJ / 181kcal
Product Description
- Free Range Class A bronze, skin on, turkey breast joint, with a gluten free pork, Bramley apple, cranberry stuffing and a gluten free pork, sage and onion stuffing topped with rosemary, thyme and a bay leaf in a band and sprinkled with mixed pepper.
- Boneless for ease of carving. With a sweet pork, apple and cranberry stuffingand a savoury pork sage and onion stuffing. Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture. This boneless turkey breast has been hand prepared by skilled butchers so it is easy to carve. It contains two stuffing's perfect for the whole family. A sweet pork, apple and cranberry stuffing is paired with a savoury pork sage and onion stuffing. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (80%), Gluten Free Pork, Sage And Onion Stuffing (9%) [Pork, Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Sage, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Starch, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose], Gluten Free Pork, Bramley Apple & Cranberry Stuffing (9%) [Pork, Bramley Apple, Water, Onion, Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Dried Apple, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Pea Fibre, Sea Salt, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Nutmeg, Maize Starch, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Clove, Cane Molasses], Bouquet Garni [Rosemary, Thyme, Bay Leaf], Mixed pepper Sprinkle [Green Pepper, Black Pepper, Red Pepper].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 13 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: For calculated cooking times see label on front of pack
Temprature: 180°C/Fan 160°/Gas Mark 4. Pre-heat oven. Oven cook from chilled only. Pre-heat oven Remove sleeve, leave the turkey in its oven proof tray and bag. Place in a roasting tin and cook for 40 mins per kg plus 30 mins. Allow to rest for 20 minutes before removing from the bag and tray to carve.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using turkey from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Carefully open the bag - steam may escape which can cause scalding.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Pad. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|757kJ / 181kcal
|1135kJ / 271kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Protein
|24.0g
|36.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
