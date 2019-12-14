Tesco Plant Chef Battered Fish Free Fillets 250G

Terrible
Very tasteless, so disappointed I wasn't expecting a fish taste as such but this is in no way a tasty substitute.
Nah...
Not great and quite expensive for what you get. Doesn't compare to real fish.... possibly a little like cod that's been in the freezer too long and has lost its moist texture.
Just no!
What jumped up twit came up with this name then. Fish free fillets. Of cause its fish free! It has nothing to do with a fish. Its soya based! You could just as well say its squirrel free!
Good taste, packaging needs improving
Taste is quite good, the texture is firmer than fish and the batter not so cruchy as chip shop, but this is a good plant based substitute so you can still enjoy a fish & chip supper. BUT the instructions say once opened eat immediately and it is not suitable for freezing. Both fillets are sealed in together so this makes it not possible to just eat one at a time! This makes it very wasteful and expensive if you're eating alone, hence only 3 stars. PLEASE SORT THIS OUT TESCO, many people live alone or are the lone veggie in a household - make the compartments individually sealed so the fillets can be eaten on different days.
Finally a vegan seafood substitute that I like!
Since going vegan I've struggled to find seafood substitutes that I like so this was a welcome surprise! The texture still wasn't quite the same as actual fish, but the taste was spot on. The batter is very light - a tiny bit crumby - not really like a chip shop batter. Very enjoyable, will definitely buy again.