Tesco Plant Chef Battered Fish Free Fillets 250G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Battered Fish Free Fillets 250G

Rest of shelf

One fillet
  • Energy1151kJ 274kcal
    14%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 936kJ / 223kcal

Product Description

  • Soy protein formed fillet coated in tempura batter.
  • Seasoned soya, coated in crispy, tempura batter
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% plant based
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (13%), Wheat Protein, Pea Flour, Cornflour, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein Isolate (3%), Wheat, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Guar Gum), Dextrose, Flavouring, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar Cane, Dried Vegetables, Onion Powder, Vegetable Protein, Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Iron, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins.
Place fishless fillets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turning occasionally.
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fillet (123g**)
Energy936kJ / 223kcal1151kJ / 274kcal
Fat7.1g8.7g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate24.7g30.4g
Sugars0.9g1.1g
Fibre3.4g4.2g
Protein13.3g16.4g
Salt1.3g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 246g.--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrible

1 stars

Very tasteless, so disappointed I wasn't expecting a fish taste as such but this is in no way a tasty substitute.

Nah...

2 stars

Not great and quite expensive for what you get. Doesn't compare to real fish.... possibly a little like cod that's been in the freezer too long and has lost its moist texture.

Just no!

1 stars

What jumped up twit came up with this name then. Fish free fillets. Of cause its fish free! It has nothing to do with a fish. Its soya based! You could just as well say its squirrel free!

Good taste, packaging needs improving

3 stars

Taste is quite good, the texture is firmer than fish and the batter not so cruchy as chip shop, but this is a good plant based substitute so you can still enjoy a fish & chip supper. BUT the instructions say once opened eat immediately and it is not suitable for freezing. Both fillets are sealed in together so this makes it not possible to just eat one at a time! This makes it very wasteful and expensive if you're eating alone, hence only 3 stars. PLEASE SORT THIS OUT TESCO, many people live alone or are the lone veggie in a household - make the compartments individually sealed so the fillets can be eaten on different days.

Finally a vegan seafood substitute that I like!

5 stars

Since going vegan I've struggled to find seafood substitutes that I like so this was a welcome surprise! The texture still wasn't quite the same as actual fish, but the taste was spot on. The batter is very light - a tiny bit crumby - not really like a chip shop batter. Very enjoyable, will definitely buy again.

