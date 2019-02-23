Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Koftas 152G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1070kJ / 256kcal
Product Description
- Chicken and chorizo koftas with chilli and spices.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Smoky & Sweet Tender chicken and smoky chorizo seasoned with herbs and spices
- I'm in the deal
- Smoky & sweet
- Tender chicken and smoky chorizo seasoned with herbs and spices
- Pack size: 152g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (50%), Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chorizo (9%) [Pork, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cracked Black Pepper, Ground Fennel, Parsley, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Oregano, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Eat hot or cold. Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using chicken from the U.K., and pork from the Netherlands, Germany and Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
152g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 koftas (38g)
|Energy
|1070kJ / 256kcal
|406kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|17.0g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
