By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Roast Cauliflower Masala 375G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Roast Cauliflower Masala 375G
£ 2.50
£0.67/100g
Each pack
  • Energy2198kJ 523kcal
    26%
  • Fat15.9g
    23%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 635kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Soya pieces and marinated cauliflower in a tikka sauce served with pilau rice.
  • Soya pieces and marinated cauliflower with pilau rice.
  • 100% plant based Soya pieces and marinated cauliflower with pilau rice.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Rice(Water, Rice), Soya pieces (10%)(Water, Wheat Gluten, Soya Protein, Wheat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Yeast Extract, Flavourings (Lactic Acid), Salt, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar), Onion, Cauliflower (5%), Tomato, Coconut Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Maize Starch, Demerara Sugar, Soya Protein Isolate, Salt, Coriander Seed, Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Sunflower Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Glycerol, Turmeric Powder, Whole Cumin Seed (Cumin Seed), Chilli Powder, Ground Cardamom (Cardamom), Ground Fenugreek (Fenugreek), Stabiliser (Polysorbate 80, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Propylene Glycol), Paprika Extract, Flavourings (Flavouring), Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Tomato Purée, Fennel Seed, Ginger, Dill, Cumin Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Turmeric Extract, Garlic Powder, Clove, Celery Seed, Oregano, Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Microwave 800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Halfway through heating peel back film lid. Add 3 tsp. of water to rice. Stir and recover. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (346g**)
Energy635kJ / 151kcal2198kJ / 523kcal
Fat4.6g15.9g
Saturates2.3g7.8g
Carbohydrate20.0g69.2g
Sugars2.2g7.6g
Fibre3.3g11.4g
Protein5.8g20.1g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 375g typically weighs 346g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious :) Nice flavourful sauce and lovely rice

5 stars

Delicious :) Nice flavourful sauce and lovely rice. Could use a little less rice and a little more masala, but delicious all the same!

Looked lovely, tasted awful.

2 stars

I’m trying new vegan dishes at Tesco and this looked nice. I ate half but couldn’t stand the burnt after taste, very unpleasant, threw the rest away. Maybe I was just unlucky.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plant Chef Thai Green Curry 375G

£ 2.50
£6.67/kg

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Stroganoff 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Tesco Plant Chef Butternut Cauliflower Mac 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here