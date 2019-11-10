Tesco Plant Chef Roast Cauliflower Masala 375G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Rice(Water, Rice), Soya pieces (10%)(Water, Wheat Gluten, Soya Protein, Wheat Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Yeast Extract, Flavourings (Lactic Acid), Salt, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar), Onion, Cauliflower (5%), Tomato, Coconut Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Maize Starch, Demerara Sugar, Soya Protein Isolate, Salt, Coriander Seed, Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Sunflower Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Glycerol, Turmeric Powder, Whole Cumin Seed (Cumin Seed), Chilli Powder, Ground Cardamom (Cardamom), Ground Fenugreek (Fenugreek), Stabiliser (Polysorbate 80, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Propylene Glycol), Paprika Extract, Flavourings (Flavouring), Cardamom, Bay Leaf, Tomato Purée, Fennel Seed, Ginger, Dill, Cumin Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Turmeric Extract, Garlic Powder, Clove, Celery Seed, Oregano, Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol).