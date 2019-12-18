By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cow & Gate Baby 7 Grain Porridge From 7 Months 200G

Cow & Gate Baby 7 Grain Porridge From 7 Months 200G
£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Product Description

  • Wheat-based porridge with a mix of grains, corn flakes and added vitamin B1
  • For our 7 months onwards 7 Grain Porridge with Buckwheat & Millet we use our best quality natural ingredients**, grown by farmers we know and trust. We carefully combine a variety of grains, such as buckwheat, millet, oat, rye & spelt, for a delicious recipe tailored to your little one, so they can explore a new taste and exciting texture.
  • **and vitamin B1
  • Over 100 years of trusted experience
  • Cow & Gate are passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food.
  • Cow & Gate My First Muesli from 10m onwards
  • Varied size fruits & grains to help your little one explore new textures
  • Cow & Gate Banana Wholegrain Porridge with Buckwheat from 7m onwards
  • Adventurous flavours & thicker textures to encourage food progression
  • Cow & Gate Creamy Porridge from 4-6m onwards
  • First tastes & smooth textures for an easy introduction to foods
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
  • Just add milk
  • With natural ingredients and vitamin B1
  • Exciting texture
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 0.2kg
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Milled Cereals (95%) (Wholegrain Wheat (83%), Rye (2%), Wholegrain Oat (2%), Wholegrain Spelt (2%), Wholegrain Millet (2%), Rice (2%), Buckwheat (2%)), Corn Flakes, Vitamin B1

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk and Soy

Storage

Please store this product in a cool, dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Yummy porridge in 3 easy steps
  • 1 For every 1 level spoonful of cereal...
  • 2 Mix 3 spoonfuls of your baby's usual milk
  • 3 Stir & enjoy!
  • Tips:
  • Preparation instructions are a ratio guide only.
  • Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
  • Add more or less liquid to alter the consistency.
  • Use a clean bowl and feeding spoon.
  • Always check the temperature before feeding.

Number of uses

There are approximately thirteen 15g portions in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • The serious bit...
  • Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
  • For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • Trowbridge,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,

Return to

  • Please ensure that this product and its packaging is undamaged before feeding. For any help or advice, please contact our careline.
  • We're happy to help
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • cowandgate.co.uk
  • ROI 1-800 570 570
  • candgbabyclub.ie
Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer 15g cereal with 150ml Follow On milk1 (% LRV†)
Energy 1567 kJ / 371 kcal667 kJ / 159 kcal
Fat 2.4 g5.2 g
of which, saturates 0.40 g2.20 g
Carbohydrate 70.0 g22.8 g
of which, sugars*0.20 g12.20 g
Fibre 9.8 g2.4 g
Protein 12.2 g3.9 g
Salt*0.01 g0.09 g
Thiamin (B1) 0.96 mg0.22 mg (44%)
Vitamins--
1 15g serving of cereal (approximately 3 tablespoons) made with 150ml Follow On milk (approximately 9 tablespoons)--
*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only--
†Labelling Reference Value for infants and young children--

Safety information

The serious bit... Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.

