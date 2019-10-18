By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Onion & Sweet Potato Bhaji's 120G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Red Onion & Sweet Potato Bhaji's 120G
£ 1.50
£1.25/100g

Offer

2 bhajis
  • Energy525kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • Red onion and sweet potato blended with gram flour and spices.
  • Blended with fragrant spices and fried until crisp & golden
  • Pack size: 120G
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (42%), Carrot, Sweet Potato (25%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Gram Flour, Yellow Split Peas, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Coriander Powder, Potato Starch, Black Onion Seed, Cumin Seed, Salt, Chilli Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Mango Powder, Himalayan Black Salt, Sugar, Cumin, White Pepper, Ginger Powder, Citric Acid, Turmeric Powder, Mint, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Asafetida.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Eat hot or cold 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 bhajis (56g**)
Energy937kJ / 224kcal525kJ / 125kcal
Fat9.2g5.2g
Saturates0.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate25.3g14.2g
Sugars7.9g4.4g
Fibre7.4g4.1g
Protein6.3g3.5g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 120g typically weighs 112g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Apostrophe use

1 stars

The bhajis are probably fine, but the grammar of the listing is terrible. No apostrophe for a plural!

