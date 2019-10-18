Tesco Red Onion & Sweet Potato Bhaji's 120G

Apostrophe use
The bhajis are probably fine, but the grammar of the listing is terrible. No apostrophe for a plural!
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 224kcal
INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (42%), Carrot, Sweet Potato (25%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Gram Flour, Yellow Split Peas, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Coriander Powder, Potato Starch, Black Onion Seed, Cumin Seed, Salt, Chilli Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Mango Powder, Himalayan Black Salt, Sugar, Cumin, White Pepper, Ginger Powder, Citric Acid, Turmeric Powder, Mint, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Asafetida.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Eat hot or cold 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
2 Servings
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Don't Recycle
120g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 bhajis (56g**)
|Energy
|937kJ / 224kcal
|525kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|14.2g
|Sugars
|7.9g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|4.1g
|Protein
|6.3g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 120g typically weighs 112g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
