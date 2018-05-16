Tesco Finest Four Red Velvet Pots 530g Serves 4
New
- Energy1221kJ 293kcal15%
- Fat17.7g25%
- Saturates11.2g56%
- Sugars23.4g26%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 918kJ / 220kcal
Product Description
- Raspberry compote topped with Belgian chocolate custard, brownie cubes and Belgian white chocolate mousse. Hand finished with red lustred malt balls and red lustre.
- Our chefs have been inspired by classic red velvet cake to create these stunning festive pots. Tangy raspberry and rich chocolate are paired with pieces of gooey brownie topped with a red lustred malt ball and finished with a shimmer of red lustre. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Pack size: 530g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Milk, Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Raspberry (8%), Skimmed Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian White Chocolate (4%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Milk Proteins, Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Cornflour, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Pectin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Thickeners (Cornflour, Locust Bean Gum), Stabilisers (Pectin, Tricalcium Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Cocoa Mass, Shea Fat, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Colour (Iron Oxide), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Glucose Syrup, Honey, Milk Proteins, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
530g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (133g)
|Energy
|918kJ / 220kcal
|1221kJ / 293kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|8.5g
|11.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|28.9g
|Sugars
|17.6g
|23.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019