Simply Good 6 Quinoa & Chia Wraps 367G

Love these !
They are the best wraps ever! So soft and delicious. And low in sugar too!
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Wheat Fibre, Quinoa Flakes (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Chia Seeds (1%), Flaxseeds (1%), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride)
Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once opened, re-close at seam and use within 2 days. Best Before: See front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Fancy them warm?
Pop them under the grill, sizzle in a pan or just simply zap them in your microwave to create a delicious, hot meal stuffed with any ingredients you choose.
Grill
Instructions: Pop them under your grill and heat each wrap for 10-15 seconds on both sides.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Sizzle each wrap in a dry pan for 10-15 seconds, each side, until they're crispy.
Produced in the UK
367g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per wrap
|Reference Intake for Adults
|% Reference intake
|Energy
|1250 kJ
|763 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|298 kcal
|182 kcal
|2000 kcal
|9%
|Total Fat
|6.3g
|3.8g
|70g
|5%
|(of which saturates)
|2.4g
|1.5g
|20g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|49g
|30g
|260g
|12%
|(of which sugars)
|3.2g
|2.0g
|90g
|2%
|Fibre
|7.3g
|4.5g
|24g
|19%
|Protein
|7.8g
|4.8g
|50g
|10%
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.73g
|6g
|12%
|Nutritional needs of individuals may be higher or lower based on gender, age, level of physical activity and other factors
|-
|-
|-
|-
