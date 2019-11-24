By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simply Good 6 Quinoa & Chia Wraps 367G

5(1)Write a review
Simply Good 6 Quinoa & Chia Wraps 367G
£ 1.50
£0.41/100g

Product Description

  • 6 Wheat Flour Tortilla Wraps with Added Quinoa & Chia Seeds
  • Join us on facebook www.facebook.com/MissionWrapsUK or check out our website for more recipe ideas www.missionwraps.co.uk
  • Our delicious soft wraps baked with quinoa and a generous helping of chia seeds
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • The world's best selling wrap
  • High in fibre
  • Super soft
  • Perfect with our sweet potato and halloumi combo
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 367g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Wheat Fibre, Quinoa Flakes (2%), Humectant (Glycerol), Chia Seeds (1%), Flaxseeds (1%), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once opened, re-close at seam and use within 2 days. Best Before: See front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Fancy them warm?
Pop them under the grill, sizzle in a pan or just simply zap them in your microwave to create a delicious, hot meal stuffed with any ingredients you choose.

Grill
Instructions: Pop them under your grill and heat each wrap for 10-15 seconds on both sides.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Sizzle each wrap in a dry pan for 10-15 seconds, each side, until they're crispy.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Mission Foods,
  • Renown Avenue,
  • Coventry Business Park,
  • Coventry,
  • CV5 6UJ.

Return to

  • Mission Foods,
  • Renown Avenue,
  • Coventry Business Park,
  • Coventry,
  • CV5 6UJ.
  • Get in touch...
  • To contact our customer services team please call: 02476 676000

Net Contents

367g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper wrapReference Intake for Adults% Reference intake
Energy 1250 kJ763 kJ8400 kJ
-298 kcal182 kcal2000 kcal9%
Total Fat 6.3g3.8g70g5%
(of which saturates)2.4g1.5g20g8%
Carbohydrate 49g30g260g12%
(of which sugars)3.2g2.0g90g2%
Fibre 7.3g4.5g24g19%
Protein 7.8g4.8g50g10%
Salt 1.2g0.73g6g12%
Nutritional needs of individuals may be higher or lower based on gender, age, level of physical activity and other factors----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these !

5 stars

They are the best wraps ever! So soft and delicious. And low in sugar too!

Usually bought next

Simply Good 6 Wraps Sourdough & Linseed 367G

£ 1.50
£0.41/100g

Tesco Ready To Eat Medium Avocados Each

£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Quinoa 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here