Poeto Iberico Ham 50G

1(1)Write a review
£ 4.00
£8.00/100g

New

Product Description

  • Dry Cured Ibérico Pork Ham
  • Produced in the traditional Iberian Ham area, near Jabugo in the South West of Spain and matured for 18 - 24 months, this specially selected ham has a delicious full and rounded flavour.
  • Why not also try some of our other authentic Spanish products, available on the Deli.
  • 50% raza ibérica
  • Specially selected air dried Spanish ham
  • Authentically Spanish
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Ham, Unrefined Salt Prepared with 140g of Raw Pork per 100g finished product

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C and once open consume within 2 days.Do not exceed use by date.

Produce of

Produced and packed in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • To Serve: Please remove the pack from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving and allow to come to ambient temperature.

Name and address

  • Atlantica Fine Foods (UK),
  • Centenary House,
  • Peninsula Park,
  • Rydon Lane,
  • Exeter,
  • EX2 7XE.

Return to

Net Contents

50g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ1925
Energy kcal465
Fat 39.9g
of which saturates 15g
Carbohydrates<0.1g
of which sugars <0.1g
Protein 26.4g
Salt 3.5g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Do not recommend it

1 stars

I opened it and a rancid smell came up, confirmed when tried it. It doesn’t taste like the Spanish ham I am used to eat. Definitely not worthy.

