Carex Mr Men Sherbet Lemon Hand Gel 250Ml

Product Description

  • Our Eco bottle is 100% recyclable and made from 30% recycled plastic and we're encouraging customers to reuse their pump and bottle by using our liquid soap refill packs to help reduce the amount of plastic used. We've teamed up with Terracycle to make recycling our pumps and eco pouches that bit easier.
  • Carex Fun Edition Mr. Men & Little. Miss Sherbet Lemon Hand Wash. Whether you have been cooking up a storm in the kitchen, playing hide and seek in the park or creating an arts and crafts masterpiece. Carex Fun Edition hand washes are ideal for every hand wash occasion. Look out for all our Mr. Men & Little Miss characters on pack. From Little Miss Sunshine and Mr Happy, to Mr Tickle and Little Miss Chatterbox. There are 8 characters to collect across the range. Look out for your favourite character, or why not collect them all. Trusted, expertly developed formulation effectively removes dirt and grease. All round protection for healthy hands, big and small. That's why we Carex.
  • At Carex we've been keep hands healthy and caring for hands for over 25 years. We know it can be a chore to get kids to wash their hands, so we developed our “Fun Editions” range to make hand washing fun!
  • Not all hand washes are equal… Carex cleans, cares and protects for all the family & the environment so that you can get stuck into life. That's why we Carex.
  • Mr. Men Little Miss Fun Edition Hand Wash
  • Sherbert Lemon Fragrance
  • 8 characters to collect across the range
  • Antibacterial hand wash
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Citric Acid, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 15985

Produce of

Made in the UK

Warnings

  • WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes: if this occurs rinse well immediately with warm water. Avoid contact with natural stone surfaces and stainless steel.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • UK free phone +44 (0) 0800 581 001 write in UK to:
  • Freepost PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.
  • www.cussonscarex.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Misleading

3 stars

Bit misleading with what's going on.says hand gel you dont realize until you look closer that it is hand wash.but I guess it will encourage the children to keep washing hands.

